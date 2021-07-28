WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.