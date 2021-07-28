Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $262.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

