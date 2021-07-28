Wing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.33 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Wing coin can now be bought for $17.23 or 0.00043504 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $31.11 million and $6.33 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,930,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,805,382 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

