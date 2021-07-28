Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $169.92

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.92, but opened at $155.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 2,773 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

