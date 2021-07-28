Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $169.92

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.92, but opened at $155.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 2,773 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.
The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.14.
In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period.
Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
