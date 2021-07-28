WINkLink Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $271.93 million and $35.86 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

