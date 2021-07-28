WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.20

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as low as $41.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 128,950 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 590,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 356,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 207,819 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

