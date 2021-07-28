WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.20

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as low as $41.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 128,950 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 590,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 356,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 207,819 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

