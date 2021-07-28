Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Wix.com worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.