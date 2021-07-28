Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Wix.com worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
