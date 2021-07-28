Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

WOLWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

