World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.85

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.85 and last traded at $186.96, with a volume of 16239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

