World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 403,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $30.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.