Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.63 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.63 billion and approximately $434.25 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 192,575 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

