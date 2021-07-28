Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.76 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.06 or 0.00132173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and $11.76 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.