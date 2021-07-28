Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 828,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

