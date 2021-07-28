Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,412. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

