Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

XBC opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.37. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.98.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

