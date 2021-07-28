XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.