Xion Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $373,229.03 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $373,229.03 and approximately $26,892.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,098,404 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

