Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xometry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

XMTR opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

