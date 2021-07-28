XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,070 ($66.24). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,050 ($65.98), with a volume of 6,229 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,244.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.92 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

