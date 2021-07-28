XpresSpa Group (XSPA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) recently:

7/21/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

7/15/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

7/13/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

7/9/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 30,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,763. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. Equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

