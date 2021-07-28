Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 553,453 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.