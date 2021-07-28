Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 6.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.61. 8,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,922,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on YSG shares. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $220,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

