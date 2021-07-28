YEE Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,543.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $47,543.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

