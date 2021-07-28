YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 7,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

YouGov Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.