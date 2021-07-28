Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.