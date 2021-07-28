Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 3.37% of Yum China worth $1,772,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,647. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

