Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE AX traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 118,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

