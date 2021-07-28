Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report sales of $348.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.39 million and the highest is $354.30 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $331.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.84. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $335.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

