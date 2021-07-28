Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.93) and the highest is $0.27. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($4.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.19. 1,015,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.10.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.