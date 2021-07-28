Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post sales of $186.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $182.90 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $751.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.10 million to $757.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $788.74 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

