Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $207.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.60 million and the lowest is $207.58 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 319.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $770.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

