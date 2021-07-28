Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.13 Million

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report sales of $205.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.66 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.58 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

