Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.66. Teleflex posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

TFX stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.23. The company had a trading volume of 311,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

