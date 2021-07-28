Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of APPN traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.79. 25,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,317. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

