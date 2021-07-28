Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 403,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,751. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

