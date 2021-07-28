Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.29 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $547.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $568.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

