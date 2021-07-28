Zacks: Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 801,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,218. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.