Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

