Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $630.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

