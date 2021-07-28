Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.49.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

