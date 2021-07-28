Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,566. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

