Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $35.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $95.28 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

