Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $20.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $36.40 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $74.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.54 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

