Zacks: Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

