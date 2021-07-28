Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.53. 2,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,362. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $40,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

