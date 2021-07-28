Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.55 Million

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $386.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.30 million and the highest is $392.80 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $377.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

ATSG stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

