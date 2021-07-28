Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

