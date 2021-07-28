Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post $48.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,130,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

