Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.26. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,145. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.