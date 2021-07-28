Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 1,030,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,004. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

